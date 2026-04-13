I’ll get to David Axelrod meeting the Pope in a second…but first, some context:

Those of us who are old enough to remember the Obama years also remember the constant and not-so-subtle imagery making Barack out to be a messiah. Constant pictures of Obama with a halo around his head. Songs sung to him by children. Etc. etc.

So why are people flipping out and acting like aggrieved Islamists who are offended over a depiction of Mohammed, now that Trump has shared an image of him (made by someone else), designed to show him healing America?

(By the way, I think that guy in the gurney is meant to be Uncle Sam without his hat.)

Did Jesus have no facial hair? I fail to see any resemblance to Jesus here, other than the healing part, which is NOT exclusive to Jesus. For example, here is St Paul Healing the Cripple at Lystra:

So what does this pearl-clutching say about the Christian who yells “blasphemy” at Trump’s photo? Ignorant people who have apparently skipped the entire Book of Acts? No clue that the disciples also healed? That Jesus himself told all us of that these and greater works we would also do? Some do understand this.

However, when Marjorie Taylor Greene - or should I call her Mohammadah Taylor Greene - claims that “It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit” there are shenanigans going on here. MTG was apparently raised Catholic and claims to be Protestant; yet she has her panties in a twist over Trump criticizing Pope Leo?

Meanwhile, Pope Leo, who is from Chicago, just had a closed-door meeting with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who was Barack Obama’s right-hand man. Obama, if you recall, was U.S. Senator from Illinois before becoming president and was deeply mired in Chicago politics.

If you want evidence that Pope Leo’s recent Neville Chamberlain posture is politically expedient, here it is. (UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain appeased Hitler by signing the Munich Agreement in 1938, conceding the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia to Germany in hopes of avoiding war.)

This is our first American Pope, and also the first time I have ever heard of any Pope meeting with a political strategist in a closed-door meeting.

This stinks to high heaven!

Meanwhile, there is this bizarre resurgence of a fundamentalist Catholic movement, led by the likes of Candace Owens. Who else is one of them? Joe Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) who resigned because “Israel.”

The Catholic Church has not been overly aggressive at tamping down on the new Woke Reich Catholic for Catholics movement. Maybe on purpose?

Look, I always say we should not see conspiracy in everything. But when we see a new cult of Islamic-like Catholics and Catholic apologizers yelling “blasphemy” at everything…and a Chicago Pope working with David Axelrod…it’s highly likely that a lot of what’s going on is fake outrage designed to push an agenda.

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