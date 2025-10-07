MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: Our goal is to get 5,000 subscribers by November 1. Please share and invite others, and consider upgrading your subscription!

In a recent interview, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna explained how Neville Singham, a multibillionaire with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has apparently funded groups the FBI is investigating in relation to Charlie Kirk’s murder. These include militant “queer” groups in Salt Lake City that may have had foreknowledge of the assassination.

To be clear, Luna is not saying that the CCP directly ordered a hit on Charlie Kirk. What she is saying is that CCP money may have been behind some of the organizations that radicalized Charlie Kirk’s shooter, Tyler Robinson.

Of course, the obsessive Israel Derangement Syndrome people are whining online about this, posting dense statement such as:

Someone who believes this, give me literally any reason that makes some semblance of sense that China would want Kirk dead.

You are twisting what Luna said! She didn’t say that China actively tried to kill Charlie Kirk. She did say that Chinese money may be funding radical leftist groups in the US that Kirk’s killer may be associated with.

This is a big problem, if true. Yet idiots like Candace Owens are focused on Israel, Israel, Israel.

In my previous article, Charlie Kirk Conspiracies: What’s the REAL Goal?, I noted that the idea that Israel wanted Kirk dead was simply nonsensical. TDLR: Israel can easily use other methods such as propaganda campaigns as opposed to assassination, which causes bigger problems (see below).

Who with any sense would believe Candace Owens’ fake news that Kirk would be killed, because he was allegedly going to turn on Israel in a big way, while she herself still lives and breathes? If Candace really thinks Israel does that sort of thing - and she has young children, no? - don’t you think she’s be a bit more legit scared? She’s making crap up for hits…or because she’s getting paid off.

My opinion or speculation has been that a lot of these Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories are actually a psy-op and a massive disinfo campaign. As I wrote in the previous article:

Sabotage: Sabotage, also known as “poison the well,” is a tactic to disrupt the truth with purposeful falsehoods, in order to diminish the real problem in favor of a fake problem.

I have noted that since the covid pandemic, brought to us by CHINA, the level of Israel Derangement Syndrome has gone off the charts. This was happening before October 7, 2023 and before Israel began its war with Hamas.

My theory, which I admittedly cannot prove, is that the CCP is a major force behind these Charlie Kirk conspiracy psy-ops, to deflect attention and blame from their funding of far left groups in America.

The CCP has been covertly influencing the United States for decades, and most people are clueless or ignore it. Alex Jones did start to talk about it during Biden’s era, but…not having watched him recently…it seems like he may have dropped the ball on it.

Biden Family CCP Ties

But former President Joe Biden may have been a CCP asset, put into place by an engineered pandemic designed to block Trump from a second term in 2020.

In case you missed it: Hunter Biden, son of Joe, has been involved in various international business dealings, including partnerships with Chinese entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to reports from sources like the House Oversight Committee and NBC News, Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and other ventures received approximately $11 million between 2013 and 2018, with significant payments from CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company tied to the CCP.

Investigations by the House Oversight Committee allege that Biden family members, including Hunter, received over $10 million from foreign entities, some originating from China, during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, potentially involving influence peddling. Photos and records have surfaced showing Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates, though the former president has denied direct involvement in these deals. Critics, including Republican-led probes, claim these connections facilitated laundered funds.

Remember how we were told that it was racist to say the covid virus came from China? That it was racist to call covid the China virus?

What was really going on is that the media had marching orders to point the finger away from China.

Why Would the CCP Fund Far-Left Groups in America?

Over the years, I have seen people dismiss concerns that the CCP might want to destroy America at some point, by saying that China relies on us for our massive consumer market.

This is a shallow analysis. First of all, America isn’t the only market in town. Just check out the population of India, for example. Look at what China is investing in down in Africa.

Second, Trump has set up tariffs and policies to bring American manufacturing back to the US. This hurts China.

It makes sense to at least consider that China might want to manipulate American politics to install CCP-friendly presidents (such as Joe Biden).

Third, China may have finally decided that it’s better to totally control the US for their future plans. They may need to destroy the US first to do that.

You also have to look at the global players. We have NATO and the EU - the Western Globalists who want to impose their progressive technocratic utopia on everyone. You have the Islamists who want to turn the entire world into a unified caliphate. You have Russia that wants to stop NATO from taking over their territory. In all this, Israel is but a small player, a tiny country surrounded by enemies, that just wants to survive.

Israel is the least of our problems. And, we need Israel to have a toehold against the Middle Eastern Islamists. Get some perspective, Jew Haters!

The likely reality is that China (along with traitors in our own US government) unleashed the covid virus for the express purpose of keeping Trump out of a second term. They also probably wanted to see what might happen with a global pandemic response for future biowarfare plans.

Back in January of 2020, before the news starting talking about a novel coronavirus pandemic, I saw videos of people in China dropping dead in the streets from a mysterious illness. These videos cropped up in threads on the conspiracy forum GLP…but almost all those original videos are now deleted. Then news of a new pandemic hit - COVID-19.

These seeded scare videos tell us that the release of the covid virus was not an accident!

Some speculate that the Omicron variant, by the way, was engineered and let out first in China as a way to make the covid virus less deadly after the initial onslaught…that Omicron was first let out in China to protect the Chinese population from the more deadly initial covid virus.

Connect the dots!

The Second US Civil War

In our post yesterday, we discussed how the United States is already in a soft civil war.

Now. The assassination of a high-profile conservative influencer like Charlie Kirk is an incredibly destabilizing event. It could help stoke a civil war.

This does not help Israel. Israel needs a stable and strong United States to help defend its borders. A US in chaos cannot help Israel.

If American support for Israel is declining, any covert Israeli attempts to fix this must be peaceful. Ergo, if Israel were to actually assassinate anyone to stop them from criticizing Israel, they’d Breitbart them, meaning, give them a heart attack using a tiny microdrone or something. Israel most certainly does not benefit from a bloody public assassination.

More likely, Israel could just deploy bot farms to push their agenda, without the need to kill anyone.

You think governments don’t wargame out the responses to events? Don’t you think Israel has an AI that would point out that they would likely be blamed for a Charlie Kirk assassination? Don’t be stupid. Israel had no reason to do this.

China, on the other hand, may want the entire United States to be destabilized. They could want Trump removed from power as well as any MAGA Republicans for the foreseeable future. They want tariffs removed. They want control.

You ever wonder why screeching leftist Democrats like AOC and Gavin Newsom are so damn cocky and unafraid? They keep acting like Trump is Hitler, but they don’t seem to give a damn about consequences.

Certainly, these Democrats could have the backing of Western Globalists. Or maybe they also have the CCP in the wings, ready to rescue them should civil war break out.

In short, there are a zillion reasons why China would want to destabilize the United States, take out Trump and his allies, and install another CCP-friendly leader.

In an even bigger scheme, China could want a full-blown civil war in the US so they can bring their troops in and just take over the entire country, which sounds extreme, but why not, if they can pull it off? They’d just need a paid-off Gavin Newsom as their front man.

China has historically funded insurgencies in countries like Myanmar, where it supported the Communist Party of Burma in the 1960s-1980s to counter regional rivals and promote communist ideology, and in Cambodia by backing the Khmer Rouge to oppose Vietnamese and Soviet influence, thereby advancing its strategic goals of ideological expansion and geopolitical leverage. More recently, China has been employing economic and military aid to support factions in unstable regions, such as parts of Africa, to secure resource access and influence amid global competition.

China has been putting chess pieces into place for decades.

To recap, we have a number of global power players, including Western Globalists, Russia, China, and Islamists. Israel is just small fry compared to all of these players. The US under Trump is attempting to maintain its sovereignty and protect the country from a soft invasion force via illegal immigration.

And yet, even influencers like Michael Yon, who previously warned Americans about CCP assets traveling from Panama to illegally enter the US, have fallen ill to Israel Derangement Syndrome…hyperfocusing on little itty bitty Israel instead of the massive Chinese elephant in the room.

Look, I could be wrong, and it’s not China, but given the options of Western Globalists, Russia, China, and Islamists…why anyone would think Israel has more to gain from a second American civil war than China is beyond me.

THINK, people, THINK.

