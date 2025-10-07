The Aeon Chronicle

Brandy
2h

Newsom is absolutely tied up with China. I can't remember which episode but Michael Shellenberg on Public interviewed 2 people who have been watching this for years. He basically told China he would keep working trade with them without Trump. He said it out loud. And, I believe CA is the only state that allows non-Americans to be in office. There is at least 1.

Farrah Nayka Ashline
2h

It’s an interesting theory but he’s not as important to them. Likelier is the President and other important world leaders who did not want to be exposed from the constant demand of releasing the Epstein files. It was a distraction tactic as Charlie Kirk was demanding complete transparency of the Epstein Files and he DID have a following to ramp up on the subject. China need not work too hard on “ destroying America.” We are doing a good enough job of that from our own domestic and foreign policies under this presidency.

