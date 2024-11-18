Taylor Swift Promotes Toxic Land Acknowledgment to Undermine Western Countries
Don't be fooled: The real purpose of land acknowledgment is division and destabilization.
Taylor Swift has proven she’s a tool for the global elite with her latest “feel good” PR stunt: Posting massive “land acknowledgments” on screens during her Eras tour concerts.
I put “feel good” in quotes, because there is nothing “feel good” about land acknowledgments. They are the latest virtue signaling trend among the woke, designed to pick at old s…