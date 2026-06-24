The unsurprising but alarming wins of far-left socialists in New York yesterday are just a taste of the frightening path ahead for America. Our country is deeply broken by partisan politics, and dumbed down with TV, insane academia, and social media. Buoyed by this mire of self-righteousness and hatred come those who literally want to destroy Western civilization.

Many of us have seen for years that the American left is on a path towards a U.S. version of Mao’s Revolution. The problem is, what can we do about it? The far left in America is fueled by naive Democrats. You know, your Baby Boomer aunt who still watches CNN.

You cannot talk to these people anymore. Even your nice aunt will turn on you like a vicious werewolf if you try to explain to her why Trump isn’t the singular threat she believes he is.

Once in a while, I’ll run across a genuinely nice leftist who will listen and still treat you with kindness despite political differences. But more often than not, the response of today’s Democrat is to respond to any political discourse like a pissed off pit bull with rabies.

Genuine empathy has been weirdly rooted out of these people. Empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. But leftists don’t bother to try to understand why conservatives think like they do - the leftist just assumes the worst.

For example, you’ll find the dumbest comments on the “Project 2025 Tracker,” where the left tracks the “successes” of what they would call a “fascist” attempt at a far-right takeover.

Under the “completed” task of “Prevent the VA from covering abortion services,” the first comment reads: “What would someone do this?” The bizarre conclusion made below is that surely this is a plot to reduce the number of females in the military, since what woman would want to join if she had to pay $600 out of her own pocket for an abortion!

It never occurs to these people that a) some believe abortion is literal killing and thus a form of genocide and b) even if abortion is OK, some simply don’t want their tax dollars to pay for it.

Nope, any anti-abortion law in the minds of leftists is a desire for the Handmaid’s Tale.

Given how completely clueless and stupid the left is on the actual motivations of conservatives, it’s surprising that they win at all. But this lack of curiosity about the true motives of their political opponents serves the important goal of dehumanization. And much of the angst and anger from the left these days comes from this false portrayal.

Beyond that, though, there is an alarming lack of true empathy shown by Democrats regarding their supposed pet causes and concerns. Take the hyperbolic number of 4.5 million alleged deaths “caused by” DOGE defunding USAID. Oh, you’ll see outrage on social media about it, but where is the massive national effort to voluntarily raise funds to help the children? Where are the celebrities hosting “LIVE AID” concerts?

Ultimately, the true goal of the far left is destruction, and they cannot do that if people feel empowered to solve their own problems without daddy government stepping in.

For the useful idiots who enable the far left, being “progressive” is simply about talking the talk, not walking it. Which is why most of the Baby Boomers I know who love to hate Trump and Elon are spending their retirement time partying and blowing their money on themselves, with perhaps a few engaging in comfy volunteer gigs.

Today’s far-left Democrats are in fact a hate club wrapped up in virtue signaling. They love to hate. The problem is, they don’t necessarily want to change anything otherwise, except to punish the targets of their hate. Which means, if we cannot figure out a way to peacefully deprogram these people, America may fall like China did under Mao.

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