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KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
2d

I don't think this is just a baby boomer issue. I think the well educated children have been indoctrinated too. It feels like the population of civic minded, hard working people is slipping far far away

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
2d

“Once in a while, I’ll run across a genuinely nice leftist who will listen and still treat you with kindness despite political differences. But more often than not, the response of today’s Democrat is to respond to any political discourse like a pissed off pit bull with rabies.”

My experiences ALL. THE. TIME. Extremely frustrating.

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