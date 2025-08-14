The Aeon Chronicle

Are We the Bad Guys
In the eyes of much of the world?
  
Bruce O'Hara
3
Trump's National Guard Deployment to DC: What’s the Real Reason?
Are high-profile arrests coming?
  
Aeon Chronicle
2
The D7 Lottery
Which G7 nation will go down first?
  
Bruce O'Hara
2
The Sickness of Psychiatry
Still Crazy After All These Years
  
Bruce O'Hara
3
Texas Governor Orders Arrest of Fleeing Democrat Lawmakers
Sedition for me, but not for thee.
  
Aeon Chronicle
Subtle Woke Shifts: Seemingly Innocuous Language Changes Are Insidious
The Silly Shift from "Student" to "Learner"
  
Aeon Chronicle
5
Bombshell Russiagate Revelations: Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Obama-Era 'Treasonous Conspiracy' Amid Media Blackout
Look! Squirrel! Sydney Sweeney!
  
Aeon Chronicle
4

July 2025

White Hot Sun: What the Blazes Is Going On?
Shocking Theories Behind the Sun's Deadly New Glow!
  
Aeon Chronicle
4
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka, Triggering Tsunami Warnings Across Pacific
The Hawaiian Islands are under a tsunami warning: "Destructive tsunami waves expected"
  
Aeon Chronicle
Canada Cracks Down on Christians While Antifa Escalates Assaults on Worshippers
Christian Singer Sean Feucht on the Front Lines
  
Aeon Chronicle
1
A Growing Backlash: How Extreme Views on Mass Immigration Are Driving Voters Away from the Democratic Party
"I did not anticipate an organized effort to invade our country."
  
Aeon Chronicle
6
Attorney Analyzes Traffic Stop Incident Involving Oklahoma State Senator Regina Goodwin
Rules for thee, not me.
  
Aeon Chronicle
1
